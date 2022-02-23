Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avient by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 193,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AVNT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.07. 1,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,242. Avient Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

