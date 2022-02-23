Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $598.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.57) to GBX 598 ($8.13) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

ATDRY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 150,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,377. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

