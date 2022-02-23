Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $5.02. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 16,599 shares changing hands.

AUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $8,878,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

