ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.53

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.53 and traded as high as C$48.53. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$48.45, with a volume of 301,906 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

