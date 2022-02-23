Atria Investments LLC Takes $6.53 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.