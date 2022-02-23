Atria Investments LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Progressive by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of PGR opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.