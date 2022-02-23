Atria Investments LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.28 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

