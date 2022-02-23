Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 54.7% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.67 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.