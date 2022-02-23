Atria Investments LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $289.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

