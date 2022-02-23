ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATN International.

ATNI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

ATN International stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $543.08 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ATN International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

