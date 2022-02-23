ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Down 6.8%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 6,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 23,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATIF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATIF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ATIF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

