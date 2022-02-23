Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
ATNX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Athenex has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
