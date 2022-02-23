Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ATNX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Athenex has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after buying an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

