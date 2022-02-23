Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of ASTC stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

