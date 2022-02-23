Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $10.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.12. The company had a trading volume of 558,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.83. Assurant has a 1-year low of $122.47 and a 1-year high of $172.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

