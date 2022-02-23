Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assertio in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

