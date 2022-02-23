Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

