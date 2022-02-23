Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $347,534.43 and approximately $633.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.45 or 0.06997795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00287396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00780838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00071890 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00399665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00221675 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,473,027 coins and its circulating supply is 12,428,484 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

