Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.29. 2,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,643. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

