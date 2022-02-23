Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,643. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $78.77 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.