ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 29431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Separately, Jonestrading cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 907,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after buying an additional 785,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $1,098,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $741.73 million, a P/E ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 923.15%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.