Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Trading 16.1% Higher

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A) traded up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 295.31 and a quick ratio of 294.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.81 million and a PE ratio of -650.00.
Armor Minerals Company Profile (CVE:A)
