Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

ARHS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 213,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,353. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

