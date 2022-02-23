Argonaut Gold (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Argonaut Gold to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

AR opened at C$2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.21.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

