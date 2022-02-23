Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

ARCC stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

