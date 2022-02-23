Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Shares Down 6.8%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 31,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 29,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Kalgoorlie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

