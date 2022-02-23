Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. 5,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,847. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $835.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $36.60.
In related news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,560 shares of company stock worth $411,094. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
