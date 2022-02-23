Archana Agrawal Sells 190 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) Director Archana Agrawal sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $21,549.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZEN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

