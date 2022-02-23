AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,153. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.49. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,620,000 shares of company stock worth $693,996,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AppLovin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,677 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $9,713,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

