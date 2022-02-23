Applied Materials, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report released on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AMAT stock opened at $130.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
