Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) CEO Susan B. Washer Sells 9,950 Shares

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) CEO Susan B. Washer sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $21,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AGTC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,282. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 316,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

