Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $40.64 million and $3.93 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00205521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00405678 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00061292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008108 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.