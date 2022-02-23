Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stake Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.41% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $29,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a current ratio of 71.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.22. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

