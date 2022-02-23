ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.35 million and approximately $674,085.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.71 or 0.06955519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,544.04 or 0.99834730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049690 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 98,210,803 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

