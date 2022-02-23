Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

