APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.43 billion. APA reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 239,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,064. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.