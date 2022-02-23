Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given New GBX 1,340 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANFGF. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.68) to GBX 1,280 ($17.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,316.13.

ANFGF remained flat at $$19.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

