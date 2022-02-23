Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.73. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 38,913 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)
