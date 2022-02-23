Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Citigroup raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

