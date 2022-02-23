ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.73. 1,076,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ANSYS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $2,854,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

