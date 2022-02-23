ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $302.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.