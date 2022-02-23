Analyzing Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TransMedics Group and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.55%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransMedics Group and Tivic Health Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $25.64 million 14.38 -$28.75 million ($1.38) -9.62 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 14.11 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -134.15% -41.03% -26.59% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc. operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in August 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

