Analyzing Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Northgate and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northgate N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine 5.98% 13.76% 5.31%

Northgate has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northgate and Voestalpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northgate $863.72 million 0.83 N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine $13.15 billion 0.45 $49.17 million $1.06 6.26

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Northgate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Northgate and Voestalpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northgate 0 0 0 0 N/A Voestalpine 3 3 3 0 2.00

Voestalpine has a consensus price target of $25.03, suggesting a potential upside of 276.96%. Given Voestalpine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than Northgate.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Northgate on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain. It serves construction and distribution, manufacturing and engineering, and business service industries, as well as local authorities, public utilities, and retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Darlington, the United Kingdom.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry. The High Performance Metals division manufactures tool steel, offers heat treatment and coating services as well as warehousing and preprocessing of special steels. The Metal Engineering division includes the manufacture of rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials. The Metal Forming division focuses on developing special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts. The Other division is comprised of the holding company, several group finance, and raw materials purchasing companies as well as one personal services company, and the group-information technology companies. The company was founded on May 13, 1938 and is headqu

