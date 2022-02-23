Analyzing IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) & PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IsoPlexis and PerkinElmer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $10.39 million 20.36 -$23.26 million N/A N/A PerkinElmer $3.78 billion 5.87 $727.89 million $10.05 17.52

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A PerkinElmer 22.41% 30.57% 14.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IsoPlexis and PerkinElmer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 PerkinElmer 0 1 5 0 2.83

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.08%. PerkinElmer has a consensus price target of $166.37, suggesting a potential downside of 5.51%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats IsoPlexis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

