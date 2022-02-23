Analyzing Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -51,395.01% -63.65% -41.25% Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 221,918.95 -$194.59 million ($6.69) -9.74 Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beam Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $122.14, indicating a potential upside of 87.51%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 164.57%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

