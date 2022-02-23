Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Q2 (QTWO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Q2 (NYSE: QTWO) recently:

2/17/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $135.00 to $100.00.

1/13/2022 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $121.00.

1/6/2022 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

QTWO stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $132.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,921. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Q2 by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Q2 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

