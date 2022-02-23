Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) PT at GBX 1,921.30

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,921.30 ($26.13).

TPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($28.02) to GBX 2,000 ($27.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.78) to GBX 2,065 ($28.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,399 ($19.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,517.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,598.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,366 ($18.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($25.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.