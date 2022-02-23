Analysts Set TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price at $11.63

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mrva purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,896,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.40 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

