Analysts Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Target Price at $225.67

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.67.

A number of research firms have commented on ROLL. StockNews.com cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,138 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $40,676,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $180.50 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

