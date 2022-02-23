Analysts Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) PT at $109.27

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.87.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,753. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,722,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.