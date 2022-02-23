Analysts Set OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target at $70.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OMVKY stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

